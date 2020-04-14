COVID-19 small business emergency grant fund available

GREENVILLE — At the request of the City of Greenville, the Greenville Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has agreed to manage a COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Grant Fund as a means of assisting small businesses within the City of Greenville corporation limits affected by the pandemic.

This is a one-time grant to be awarded by a committee on a first come first serve basis to businesses of less than 50 employees, until the money runs out.

Guidelines & applications are available online at the City of Greenville website: cityofgreenville.org.