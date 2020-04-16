First responders honor Wayne HealthCare

GREENVILLE – First Responders from across Darke County gathered Wednesday evening to pay tribute to the staff and healthcare providers of Wayne Healthcare for their continued dedication and battle of the Covid-19 CoranaVirus.

“What started as a small gesture of appreciation quickly grew to an event with nearly every Fire, Ems and Law Enforcement agency in Darke County joining to show support for our heroes here at Wayne Hospital”, stated Co-coordinator Miles Stump.

Fourty-eight pieces of apparatus that included fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles began gathering at the Greenville Moose Lodge before parading down Sweitzer Street to Wayne HealthCare. An estimated 90 members of the areas First Responders gathered outside the hospital for a prayer session and tribute that also included a flyover by Miami Valley Hospital’s CareFlight.

Darke County has had a major influx of Covid-19 cases in recent days. As of Thursday, there were a total of 53 cases within the county with 10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. Wayne HealthCare has had a total of eight cases requiring hospitalization. A separate Covid-19 screening and triage area have been established in the main lobby area of the hospital to further isolate those who seek treatment that may be infected.

