Family escapes fire unharmed

GREENVILLE – A second alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon has left a Greenville family’s home in need of repairs.

At approximately 12:47 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire responded along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Versailles and New Madison Fire Departments to the 700 block of North Broadway in reference to a possible structure fire with smoke showing.

According to Greenville City Fire Chief, Russ Thompson, crews arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the garage located at the northern section of the residence. Firefighters were able to quickly gain access to the garage and isolate the fire at its point of origin limiting the amount of damage sustained.

A preliminary investigation into the blaze has revealed the fire to be accidental in nature and believed to have been started by a young child playing with a lighter. Despite the absence of any working smoke detectors in the house, the family was able to safely evacuate the residence after being alerted to the presence of smoke in the home. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The fire will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department.

Greenville City Fire personnel responds to Thursday afternoon fire.