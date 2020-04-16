AHS alumni banquet postponed

ANSONIA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the Ansonia High School Alumni Committee has decided to postpone the annual AHS Alumni Banquet and Dance that was scheduled for May 23.

“With there being a lot of unknowns and the ability to get together to plan for a successful and eventful evening of socializing, eating food, and entertainment, we want to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Theresa Batten, secretary of the association. “As part of our tradition, we recognize and induct our graduating seniors into our AHS Alumni Association. We also select and award scholarships to our graduating seniors who apply for a scholarship. We want to continue this tradition and ask that our seniors continue to apply for a scholarship. We are giving some thought to possibly holding our event in the fall, but given the situation, we anticipate that it will take place next year prior to the 2020 graduation.”

She went on, “We appreciate and thank all who help to make our annual Ansonia HS Alumni and Banquet and Dance great. If you would like to donate to our AHS Scholarship Fund, please mail your donation to the AHS Alumni Association Inc.; PO Box 146; Ansonia, OH 45303. If you have an address change, be sure to update your address at the school’s website: www.ansonia.k12.oh.us (alumni page).”