Greenville police beat

Vandalism complaint

Sometime between April 6 and 7, a male complainant/victim at 418 Warren Street noticed that someone shattered the windshield of his 1991 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked on the street, facing north near his residence. The windshield had a large hole in the lower passenger side area that was caused by unknown means. The complainant/victim does not know who caused the damage but advised he has a camera system at his residence and will review the video—no suspects or witnesses at this time.

Recovered bicycle

On April 7, an officer was dispatched to East Fourth Street in reference to a recovered bicycle that was located in the creek at the Fourth Street bridge. The male complainant advised the officer he and his girlfriend had been “dragging” the bottom of the creek bed when they found the bicycle. The bike was identified as property that had been reported missing on April 5 and was identified by and returned to the owner.

