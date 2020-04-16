Wall event called off

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Wall That Heals’ visit to the Winchester area June 4-7 has been postponed.

This event, hosted by the Randolph County Veterans Service Office would have brought the pre-eminent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the area for Vietnam veterans, family members and other members of the public.

The Randolph County Veterans Service Office and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund jointly decided to postpone the visit out of an abundance of caution for visitors and volunteers.

“While disappointed this decision has become necessary, we already are looking at dates in 2021 to reschedule this important event,” said a spokesperson.