Bradford BOE to meet via teleconference

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 20, in room 404, located at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

Consistent with the order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by video conference using the information on the district website at www.bradford.k12.oh.us.

The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.