Health Department asks for mask donations to distribute to the community

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County General Health District is asking for volunteers to make and donate face masks for fellow community members to have. “Our goal is to have a lot of donations over the next two weeks so we can distribute masks to those who do not have the capability to make their own,” stated Traci Owens, MPA at the Darke County Health Department. Anyone who is able to donate masks, whether one or many can do so by dropping them off at the Darke County Health Department, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has recommended that Americans wear cloth face coverings (masks) in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This recommendation is being made based on studies that show a significant proportion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and can transmit the virus to others in close proximity, through speaking, coughing, sneezing or other means.

If you have a talent for sewing or are looking for the chance to learn, now is a great time to help support your community by donating masks. We are all in this together, and this is a great way to get involved. The Health Department hopes that a big enough supply will be donated that we are able to offer a drive-thru pickup to Darke County residents that do not yet have a mask available. We will try to offer masks to those who are most in need or vulnerable populations first. We will have the masks laundered before distribution. Once we determine how many masks have been donated, we will notify the public of dispersal.

The Darke County Health District is also accepting other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in conjunction with the Darke County Emergency Management Agency. You are also encouraged to donate gowns, shoe covers, gloves, eye protection, and face shields. We will also accept Clorox wipes and sanitizers. The Health Department is located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville, Ohio. Please call (937) 548-4196 ext. 232 with any questions regarding donated items.