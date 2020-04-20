Food pantry coming to Ansonia

ANSONIA — A Pop-Up Drive-Thru Food Pantry will be in the Ansonia Local School parking lot from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The school is located at 600 E. Canal St., where Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with the Ohio Army National Guard and Ohio Reserves, will host a “drive-thru” food distribution.

The Ohio Army National Guard is preparing food boxes for 1,000 families at the foodbank, according to Terry Perdue, executive director of Shared Harvest Foodbank. Many barriers to receiving food at this distribution have been waived.

“Typically, a family receiving food must produce a photo ID, proof of residency, self-verify income, and sign a form,” Perdue said. “All of those requirements have been temporarily waived in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All Darke County residents in need of food are welcome to attend this event and receive food. Carpooling is permitted and encouraged. No pre-registration is required to receive food. Anyone picking up food should drive to the distribution site during the appropriate hours.

“People receiving food need to stay in their vehicles while being loaded and be patient as we work to get everyone the food they need,” Perdue said.

The event is co-hosted by the Ohio University Extension Darke County and Ansonia Local School District.

Dr. Roseanne E. Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences instructor for the Ohio University Extension, said that because of statewide school and business shutdowns, by the first week in April Ohio jobless claims nearly doubled what was filed in all of 2019.

“This is evidence that as layoffs continue at an astonishing rate, there will be more Darke Countians needing help for the first time,” she said. “Nutritious food is key to maintaining one’s health, therefore, it is more important than ever to reach our community members in need.”

This food distribution opportunity helps give individuals the peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about how they are going to be able to feed their family.

“We are facing unknown and unprecedented needs in the coming month, but there is strength in numbers and we do not need to try to tackle this crisis alone,” she said. “Supporting one another is how we will be able to continue to thrive and become resilient as a community.”

Jim Robson, principal of the school where the distribution is to take place, said that the event gives him personal peace of mind.

“I know there is a need for food in the county and with the virus, this is perfect timing,” he said. “I know that schools in the county have been supplying food for student lunches since we have been away from face-to-face schooling, so I know there is a great need in our communities.”