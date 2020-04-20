Poultry Days Festival moves to August

VERSAILLES — Mark your calendars now! After 68 years the annual Versailles Poultry Days festival will be held in August. The annual festival which has been held in June since 1952 will be rescheduled to the weekend of August 14th. Festival Chairman Lucas Subler emphasized the importance of continuing this annual tradition despite recent COVID-19 impacts. “A year without the festival and chicken dinners would be like a year without Christmas for many festival-goers. We want to do everything possible to maintain the tradition and support our community organizations.”

Subler continued, “The festival theme of Loaded Up & Cluckin has special meaning this year.” The 2020 festival theme is a salute to all those hard-working drivers, dispatchers and mechanics who keep the freight moving and have contributed to the growth of Versailles. In the last few months, we have been reminded of the importance of the transportation industry.

The festival website (versaillespoultrydays.com) will be updated with a revised festival schedule as decisions are made. Updates will also be shared via Poultry Days social media pages. We will continue to monitor state and local COVID-19 guidance.

Questions about specific events should be directed to the event organizer which are indicated on the website. All general questions should be directed to poultrydayschairman@gmail.com.

The Poultry Days Board wishes the entire community a safe and healthy start to the summer, and we look forward to seeing you in August.

The Poultry Days festival was founded in 1952 to celebrate the area’s history in the poultry industry. Over its history, the festival has sold over one million chicken dinners and provided funding for numerous community organizations and projects.