Beanblossom named Arcanum Butler’s Teacher of the Year

ARCANUM — Mrs. Beanblossom began her teaching career at Arcanum Elementary in 2009 in the Multiple Disabilities classroom, where she excels in meeting the needs of her students. The classroom consists of 8 students with varying degrees of ability and a team of 3 paraprofessionals. The team works closely with students in grades K-4 to ensure their individual needs are met and educational goals are obtained.

Upon receiving the honor Amy shared, “I am extremely honored to be recognized as the Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year. I am truly passionate about my work and look forward to seeing my students grow and progress throughout the school year. Our district has many dedicated teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals who make it a pleasure to come to work each day.”

Amy lives in Greenville with her husband, Chad, and two sons, Evan (9) and Hayden (5). She completed an Associate of Applied Science degree from Edison State Community College and both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Wright State University. In 2020 she was recognized as an “A-LIST” teacher by the Autism and Low-Incidence Coaching Team through the Montgomery County ESC.