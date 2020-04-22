Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center thanks community for donations

Versailles — During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has been able to keep the patients, residents, and staff in good spirits with the help of our community.

“If there were ever a time to be part of a small community, now is that time. The support of local businesses, groups, and individuals has been extraordinary. We have been blessed with gifts of medical equipment, activities for our patients and residents, homemade cards, and more,” said Kristy Earick, Administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “We are so proud to be an integral service provider in Darke County and surrounding areas.”

The families and friends of Versailles’ patients, residents, and staff have truly made a difference too. “We also know that there are many of you who have supported us behind the scenes and thank you for that continued support,” Earick added.

This is a very challenging time for families and friends with loved ones in care facilities, in particular, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. According to Earick, Versailles is taking all necessary precautions to protect the patients, residents, and staff, and to date, no patients or residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information, please call (937) 526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com. If you would like to know all of the protections in place at Versailles, please visit the website’s COVID-19 page.