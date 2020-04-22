Arcanum High School student awarded prestigious National Honor Society scholarship

ARCANUM — The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Abbigail VanHoose, a high school senior at Arcanum High School and member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. VanHoose was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.

For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

At Arcanum High School, Abbigail has been a leader within our high school and made a tremendous commitment to helping her community. This fall, she will attend The Ohio State University to study Interior Design and Architecture.

Since 1946, more than $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

For more information about the NHS, the scholarship, and the 2020 recipients, visit www.nhs.us.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_GDAVanHoose.NHS_.scholarship.jpg