SERO cancels April 28 meeting

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County School Employees of Ohio Chapter has canceled the April 28 meeting. It will be rescheduled when Governor DeWine reopens public areas.

Our chapter is looking to welcome former retirees as well as, new retirees from area school systems. Meetings are held three times a year to update and answer questions about our benefits. Employees still working may join SERO to receive the quarterly newsletters with the latest state information about the benefits. SERO is separate from SERS.

Anyone from Darke County and surrounding areas, that would like information about SERO, may call Tamara Eichler at (937) 547-0075, or Peggy Rehmert, President at (937) 547-0724.

Watch the Daily Advocate and Early Bird for a rescheduled date.