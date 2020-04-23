DAYTON — Did you know that people all across the country are counting birds and looking for birds?

It’s the perfect activity to engage in while you are at home! A “Birdathon” is when people pick a date and time and try to spot and identify as many bird species as possible. On May 2 from 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., rain or shine, join Aullwood to bird your backyard and look for birds. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Aullwood’s Annual Birdathon 2020 will be a “Backyard Birding Adventure” only.

You don’t have to be a “birder” to enjoy this activity! Birding is great because it keeps you physically active. Birding can be as low-key and relaxing as sitting in a comfy chair and watching the birds at your feeders. But it can also qualify as wonderful exercise. Simply going for a walk might be boring, but going for a walk to look for birds gives you a focus and a reason to keep going. Everyone can participate in Aullwood’s Backyard Birdathon! This is a great way to involve the whole family and learn something new. This year we all can enjoy the migrating birds and those that are with us all year by trying to identify as many bird species as possible on May 2 in our own backyards! This fun and educational activity is for individuals of all ages and levels of bird watching expertise!

Learn about birds and how to identify them at these sites:

www.allaboutbirds.org/news

www.audubon.org/birding

ebird.org/home

Everyone can comment on the birds they are seeing on Aullwood’s Birdathon Facebook post on May 2 and we will count your birds! You can post a photo in a comment as well and tell us where you are and what birds you are seeing. Check out what the “pros” are seeing as well and join in the fun!

We welcome your support of Birdathon as a birder on the hunt for birds or in general support of all the birders. Thank you for your continued support of Aullwood.

More information at aullwood.audubon.org/birdathon.