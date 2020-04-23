Vandalism complaint

On April 13, police responded to a vandalism complaint at 1225 Russ Road regarding a driver’s side door that had been removed from a 2016 Ford Explorer located behind the building. The door had been placed against another vehicle in the lot. There was no damage to the removed door or to the Ford Explorer, nothing stolen from inside the vehicle, and no signs of forced entry.

Menacing

On April 13, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Oxford Drive in reference to a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who stated he and his neighbor were having drinks when a verbal altercation broke out. The complainant asked the neighbor to leave who went back to their apartment next door and retrieved a large hunting style Army knife, returned, and tried to stab the complainant. The complainant leg swept the neighbor to the ground, and put his samurai sword to the neighbor’s throat, telling him to leave and he did. The sword and knife were taken as property while the case is sorted out.

Theft

On April 21, GPD was advised of a theft of two bicycles from a back yard on the 300 block of East Fourth Street. The complainant stated that the bikes had been left in the backyard between two trash cans to conceal them. One bicycle was a 26 inch teal and cream colored Schwinn cruiser, the other a blue BMX style bicycle with a white seat and no hand grips.

Darke County Media Policy

The Greenville Police Beat is prepared from public records available at the Greenville Police Department. Every effort is made to balance the public’s right to know with the rights of the individuals involved. Readers are encouraged to contact Greenville Police if they have information or concerns regarding these or any other incidents they see. Darke County Media notes all suspects are innocent until proven guilty and welcomes comments and concerns regarding this community service.