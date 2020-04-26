One injured after hitting tree head-on

LAURA – At least one person was injured early Saturday morning after a vehicle left the roadway and ploughed into a wooded lot. At approximately 4:05 a.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Rescue and the Pitsburg Fire Department responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 2000 block of McCue Rd Road in reference to a single-vehicle injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a 2013 blue Ford Focus, driven by Scottie Taulbee (49) of Laura, was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of McCue Road when Taulbee failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line, before going off the left side roadway striking a tree nearly 10 feet deep into a wooded lot.

Mr. Taulbee was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue prior to being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with what was described as non-life threatening injuries. There were 4 passengers in the vehicle, including one juvenile, all of which refused treatment and transport to a medical facility.

This accident remains under investigation by Darke County Department.

Driver transported to Upper Valley Medical Center after striking tree. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_8-inch-Comer-Accident-4-25-20-Laura-.jpg Driver transported to Upper Valley Medical Center after striking tree.