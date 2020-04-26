Driver transported after being extricated from vehicle

UNION CITY – A driver had to be mechanically extricated from his vehicle Saturday evening as a result of a two-vehicle crash that left one injured.

At approximately 8:53 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City Fire and Rescue responded along with officers from the Union City, Indiana Police department and Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of East Main and South Division Streets in Union City, Ohio in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Union City, Indiana Police department, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a Green Nissan Ultima was traveling southbound on South Division Street when the driver of the vehicle failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of oncoming traffic.

The Nissan was struck in the driver’s side door area by a westbound red Ford F-250 resulting in both vehicles coming to rest in the center of the roadway.

The male driver of the Nissan was extricated by mechanical means from his vehicle by the Union City Fire Department prior to being treated and transported to Wayne HealthCare by Union City Rescue.

Injuries to the driver were described as non-life threatening injuries. Three additional passengers in the Nissan were examined on the scene eventually declining any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. The male driver of the ford, as well as his juvenile passenger, were uninjured in the crash.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Union City Police Department.

Saturday evening two-vehicle crash that left one injured. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_8-inch-Jim-Comer-accident-Union-City-4-25-2-Copy-2-.jpg Saturday evening two-vehicle crash that left one injured. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com