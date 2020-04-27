Dayton Air Show postponed

DAYTON — Officials of the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger announced on Tuesday that due to the coronavirus pandemic concerns it will postpone the 2020 show until later this summer. The show was originally scheduled for June 27t-28.

“The safety of our guests, volunteers and performers is our first and foremost priority, “stated Michael Emoff, United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees immediate past chair. “After close consultation with state and federal officials as well as other experts, we’ve determined it’s in the best interest of the community and show if we postpone the event until later this summer. I want to assure you we will do everything we can to hold a 2020 show.”

Show officials are in close contact with the Ohio Governor’s office, military, performers and other key organizations to determine the best weekend to reschedule the 2020 show. Once a decision on a date is made, a public announcement will be made and posted on the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. Our overall objective is to have a safe and high-quality show with top military and civilian feature attractions.

Any tickets or specialty seating that have already been purchased for the 2020 show will be honored on the rescheduled dates.