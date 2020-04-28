Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club hold meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their meeting on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Deb and Megan’s House.

The meeting was called to order by vice president Madyson Hess with 42 members and 6 advisors present. The roll call was taken by Anna Brewer having the members respond with what they did over the weekend. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chris Delzeith, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Grace Graf.

The Secretary’s report was read and approved by Elizabeth Brewer with Ben Brewer seconding the motion. The Treasure’s report was then read and approved by Corynn Goubeaux with Anna Brewer seconding the motion.

There were four new members to join the Busy Beavers 4-H Club at the February meeting. The Busy Beavers donated to the Hands Across the Darke club for cancer patients, and they were delivered this week.

The Darke County Skating party will be held at the Greenville rink on Tuesday, March 10, and at the next meeting we will have the clubs by-laws and yearly agenda for everybody.

The club went to Valley’s Edge for snow tubing with roughly 30 people in attendance on Feb. 16. The family information paper was also passed around at the February meeting, and if you haven’t done open enrollment it is due April 1 for everyone that isn’t a first year member.

New club t-shirts and sweatshirts will be voted on at the April meeting, and any member who wants can submit any ideas. Members who are going to do a turkey project this year can receive 5 free turkeys, but they have to let Deb know before Thursday, March 5 so that she can get them in time.

Marlene took some time to talk more about Trash Bash, and we also voted to help out at the community meal at the Trinity Lutheran church on March 4. The Ohio 4-H night at the Dragon’s game is on Saturday, April 25.

Busy Beaver members are also asked to wear their club shirt on Tuesday, March 10 for Ohio 4-H week. Quality Assurance is being offered 5 times this year starting April 13 at the fairgrounds for anyone who is showing a market animal, lactating dairy, and goats.

The 2020 Poultry Days Theme is “Loaded Up and Clucking” so we talked about forming a committee at the March meeting, and we will also be thinking about ideas for our fair booth. The demonstration at the February meeting was done by Gavin Breeze, who showed us how to shoot a basketball. 4-H kick-off is Sunday, March 8 at the All Season Place in Greenville all members and parents are invited.

Also 4-H Camp will be on Monday, June 15 to June 18 and the theme for that is “The Great American Mystery,” and the Cloverbud Fun day camp is going to be held on June 30.

The meeting was adjourned by Dale Petitjean with Nathaniel Graf seconding the motion.