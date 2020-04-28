Versailles FFA votes for 2020-2021 assistant officers

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA voted for their 2020-2021 Assistant officers through a Google form on April 20. The 2020-2021 Versailles FFA Assistant Officers include: Assistant Vice-President, Clay Bergman; Assistant Secretary, Mallory York; Assistant Treasurer, Emma George; Assistant Reporter, Haley Mangen; Assistant Sentinel, Zoe Billienstien; Assistant Student Advisor, Kobe Epperly; Assistant Parliamentarian, Griffon Miller; Assistant Historian, Lexie Demange.
Congratulations to the new Versailles FFA assistant officers!
