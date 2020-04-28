Versailles FFA votes for 2020-2021 assistant officers

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA voted for their 2020-2021 Assistant officers through a Google form on April 20. The 2020-2021 Versailles FFA Assistant Officers include: Assistant Vice-President, Clay Bergman; Assistant Secretary, Mallory York; Assistant Treasurer, Emma George; Assistant Reporter, Haley Mangen; Assistant Sentinel, Zoe Billienstien; Assistant Student Advisor, Kobe Epperly; Assistant Parliamentarian, Griffon Miller; Assistant Historian, Lexie Demange.

Congratulations to the new Versailles FFA assistant officers!

Clay Bergman was named Versailles FFA Vice President.

Emma George was named Versailles FFA Assistant Treasurer.

Griffon Miller was named Versailles FFA Assistant Parliamentarian.

Haley Mangen was named Versailles FFA Assistant Reporter.

Kobe Epperly was named Versailles FFA Assistant Student Advisor.

Lexie DeMange was named Versailles FFA Assistant Historian.

Mallory York was named Versailles FFA Assistant Secretary.

Zoe Billenstein was named Versailles FFA Assistant Sentinel.