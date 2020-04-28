Scholarship for Greenville graduates in nursing or business

GREENVILLE — A scholarship is available to Greenville High School graduates who have completed 3 years of college. Applicants must be pursuing a degree in nursing or a business-related field. The scholarship is made possible through the Nils and Collette Eikenberry Memorial Fund, administered by the Darke County Foundation. Other criteria to be considered include grades, activities, community service, and essay. An application must be completed online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline is June 1, 2020.

This scholarship honors the legacy of a Greenville couple that was devoted to their family and community. Nils managed Eikenberry’s Foodliners for 45 years, and Collette was a generous community supporter. For more information, call the Darke County Foundation at 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing, and distributing charitable gifts.