DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 30. Due to current COVID-19 safety precautions, this meeting will occur through audio/telephonic conferencing methods. Any public comment/input may be made by 10 a.m., Thursday, April 30 by email at info@darkecountyparks.org. This meeting is to discuss matters of trail use rules and procedures and COVID-19 related matters.