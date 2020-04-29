Long-awaited results are in

DARKE COUNTY — In an unusual year for elections, with a long delay and in-person voting replaced entirely by mail ballots due to Coronavirus precautions, Tuesday’s Ohio primary election had many usual results in Darke County.

In the Republican presidential primary, President Donald Trump ran unopposed. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the Democratic party nominee in November. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, despite dropping out of the Democratic primary race, received 13.58 percent of Darke’s Democrat votes.

Sitting Rep. Warren Davidson (R) handily defeated challenger Edward Meer (R) for the 8th Congressional District nomination. Democrat challenger Vanessa Enoch (D) defeated Matt Guyette (D) for the right to challenge Davidson in November.

The majority of the primary contests produced single candidates from each party vying for public office.

Incumbent Rep. Jena Powell (R) will be opposed by Ted Jones (D) for the state’s 80th District seat.

Joseph Monbeck (D) will challenge incumbent Rep. Susan Manchester (R) for the state’s 84th District seat.

12th District State Sen. Matt Huffman (R) will face challenger Ken Poling (D) in November.

In Ohio Supreme Court races, Democrats John P. O’Donnell and Jennifer Brunner were selected to run against Republican Justices Sharon L. Kennedy and Judi French, respectively.

For the 2nd District Court of Appeals, Chris Epley (R) defeated Jeff Rezabek (R) and will be challenged by Marshall Lachman (D) for that judgeship in November.

Locally, the contest receiving the most attention was the Republican primary race between Larry Holmes and Matt Harrison for the opportunity to replace sitting Darke County Commissioner Mike Rhoades, who is not seeking reelection.

According to unofficial results reported by the Darke County Board of Elections, Holmes defeated Harrison by 60.43 percent to 39.57 percent with 100 percent of the vote tabulated. Darke County Democrats did not run a candidate for the seat in its primary.

Incumbent Republicans running unopposed for county offices in November include Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman, Juvenile/Probate Judge Jason Aslinger, Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby III, Clerk of Courts Cindy Pike, Sheriff Toby Spencer, Recorder Linda Stachler, and Coroner Timothy Kathman.

Incumbent Darke County Democrats running unopposed are County Engineer Jim Surber and County Treasurer Scott Zumbrink.

For in-depth vote totals in Darke County, go online to the election results page at the Darke County Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/2SkJP2a

