Results of county and local issues

DARKE COUNTY — According to unofficial results reported by the Darke County Board of Elections, voters approved a number of local issues, while one countywide levy failed passage.

Voters in Versailles approved a 1 percent income tax renewal in support of Versailles schools.

A 1.6-mil renewal tax levy for Gettysburg won the approval of village voters.

Gettysburg voters also approved a 1-mil Fire and EMS tax levy renewal.

Union City, Ohio, voters approved renewals of a 2.4-mil and 3.8-mil levies for operating expenses.

A Darke County Park District 1-mil levy, however, lost narrowly, with 50.7 percent voting against it.

For in-depth voting totals, visit the Darke County Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/2SkJP2a