Arcanum committee meetings slated

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will be holding the following Committee Meetings via the internet. You may join the meetings using the links below:

*Finance Committee meeting starts at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 5. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/936223478 with meeting ID: 889 3890 3974

*Service and Leisure Committee meeting starts at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 7. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/936223478 with meeting ID: 365 768 8138

If any questions, please contact the village office at (937) 692-8500.