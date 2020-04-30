Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2020

NEWARK — Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020 (three months ended March 31, 2020). Park’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on June 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of May 22, 2020.

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $22.4 million, a 12.1 percent decrease from $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $1.36, compared to $1.62 in the first quarter of 2019.

Park’s community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 2.9 percent decrease compared to $26.7 million for the same period of 2019.

“In the face of unprecedented activity and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 situation, our bankers have responded with energy, enthusiasm and imagination. We are honored that people rely on us for a multitude of services throughout this crisis,” Park Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said. “We’ve found new ways to live out our motto, demonstrating daily that our customers and communities mean more to us than simple transactions or accounts.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $8.7 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2020). Park’s banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank and its divisions, which include Fairfield National Bank Division, Richland Bank Division, Century National Bank Division, First-Knox National Bank Division, United Bank, N.A. Division, Second National Bank Division, Security National Bank Division, Unity National Bank Division, The Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky Division, NewDominion Bank Division and Carolina Alliance Bank Division. Park also includes Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.