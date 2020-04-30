Mask distribution at the Health Department

DARKE COUNTY — Thank you to everyone who has donated masks so far. Please keep them coming. We want to be able to provide masks to as many residents as possible for an extra layer of protection. Just a reminder that these masks do not offer complete protection from the virus, but they do help reduce exposure along with social distancing and proper hygiene. “With Ohio starting to reopen businesses, the health department wants residents to know we support the use of cloth face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19”, stated Dr. Holman, Health Commissioner.

We will continue to take donations of cloth masks or the material to make them.

On Wednesday, May 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., we will have masks available to the public in a drive-thru setting at the Health Department, 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville, while supplies last.

We will give one mask per person, and up to four per family (all family members do not need to be present). This event is intended to serve residents of Darke County who do not have the ability to obtain a mask elsewhere.

The Health Commissioner recommends each person have two masks if they are needing to wear them daily in order to alternate and launder them every other day. At this point, we want everyone to have at least one, and as we continue to gather donations, we will schedule another distribution event.

For questions, please call (937) 548-4196 ext. 232.