DARKE COUNTY — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Friends of the Darke County Parks is canceling the May 5 meeting. We hope to resume regular, monthly meetings on June 2nd. Remember that, at the time of this writing, all park trails are open sunup to sundown. So, get out and enjoy the outdoors at one of our 13 parks. If you have any questions about our organization, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.