Toledo Symphony Orchestra presentation canceled

DARKE COUNTY — DCCA’s presentation of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has been canceled due to current health and safety restrictions.

All tickets purchased through Etix with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically. Tickets purchased by cash or check through DCCA or a DCCA ticket outlet location have the option to request a refund or consider the amount you paid for your ticket as a donation to DCCA and an investment in our community and the arts in Darke County. This will help to offset the loss of revenue for our nonprofit and will make a huge difference as arts and culture organizations are forced to cancel events and programming due to the Ohio Department of Health’s ban on mass gatherings.

Ticket holders can request a refund by returning the tickets with the form on our website. DarkeCountyArts.org

We would also be happy to send you a tax letter, should you choose to donate your tickets. Simply send us an email with your name and the tickets you are donating to DCCA@darkecountyarts.org.

In addition, the DCCA Office, in the Greenville Public Library, will be closed until further notice.

Contact DCCA for more information — dcca@darkecountyarts.org or DarkeCountyArts.org