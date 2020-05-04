Local area business students participate in the Business Professionals of America Virtual State Leadership Conference

UNION CITY, Ohio — Students from Mississinawa Valley participated in the first-ever virtual Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference April 20 to 24. Mississinawa’s BPA chapter members, Zac Longfellow, Taylor Collins, and Taylor Cunningham joined more than 900 conference delegates from across Ohio to compete in state-level business skills competitions, recognize over 200 Statesman Torch Award winners, elect the 2020-2021 state officer team, and celebrate the donation of over 6,000 hours and $28,000 to Special Olympics Ohio.

“Although COVID-19 posed a unique challenge this year, the State Leadership Conference offered virtual opportunities for students to showcase their skills and compete against other students from Ohio while being recognized for the hard work they have put forth through the year,” said chapter advisor Mrs. Tammy Drew who teaches the business classes and is the BPA advisor at Mississinawa Valley High School, a satellite of Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

“This year, we have students who have excelled throughout the year and represented our local chapter of Business Professionals of America from Mississinawa Valley.” Three students received impressive awards in the business skills competitions. Zac Longfellow received 2nd place in Payroll Accounting. Taylor Collins received 4th place in Fundamental Accounting. Taylor Cunningham received 2nd place in Intermediate Word Processing.

Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for high school, college, and middle school students preparing for careers in business, finance and management information systems and other related fields. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Business Professionals of America has the ability to enhance student participation in professional, civic, service and social endeavors. Members participate in these activities to accomplish goals of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation and safety and health.