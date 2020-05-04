National Day of Prayer observance slated for Thursday

GREENVILLE — The 2020 National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 7 and the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association in cooperation with Greenville Mayor Steve Willman’s office will once again be sponsoring a local observance. Because of the Coronavirus crisis, there will not be a public gathering, but a program will be videotaped and posted on the Facebook pages for the Pyrmont Church of God and the East Main Church of Christ by noon on May 7.

The service can be found at facebook.com/goEMCC/ and facebook.com/permalink.php?id=155272831650622&story_fbid=825007051343860. It will also be posted on YouTube under “GGMA National Day of Prayer”.

This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth’ based on Habakkuk 2:14 that reads: “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. This years’ local service will include the American Legion Post 140 Color Guard. There will be music by Online Campus Pastor John Whirledge and local artist Joseph Helfrich along with prayers being offered up by various leaders in our community. Those taking part include Ohio State Representative Susan Manchester, Mayor Steve Willman, Darke County Economic Director Mike Bowers, Star 88.3 Community Representative Naomi Cantrell, Reverend Mel Musser, Pastor Derek Specht, Pastor Joseph Soley, Pastor Alan Knoke and Reverend Doug Klinsing. Event organizers, Pastor John Monroe and Minister Jim Morehouse will also be taking part in the observance. Several of the prayers are being videotaped by individuals on their own.

For more information, you may call Jim Morehouse at 937-547-1557 or go to nationaldayofprayer.org.