Search on the river continues

SIDNEY — One week after an accident on the Great Miami River, the search continues for a man who fell in the water.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’s (ODNR) took the lead of both the investigation and the search for a fourth person who is still missing, ODNR’s Media/Outreach Specialist Stephanie O’Grady said Friday. ODNR is also working with Sidney Police on the investigation.

Rescue efforts began Monday evening, April 27, after dispatch received a report one person was in the river near Custenborder Fields. When first responders arrived on the scene, they became aware others were also in the water.

“Two males in individual kayaks and two females were in an inflatable boat. The inflatable boat with the two females went over the low head dam causing them to be stuck in the recirculation current below the dam. One of the males tried to rescue the two females from the dam when he ultimately went underwater and is missing at this time. One of the females floated from the dam and was rescued,” O’Grady said in a statement Friday. “…One female was treated and released, the other, a 26-year old from Sidney has passed away. One male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other is missing.”

Kristeenu Clack, 26, 2345 Collins Drive Apt. D, Sidney, died at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Dr. Harshbarger, Montgomery County Coroner confirmed Friday. Her death was pronounced on April 29. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, the coroner’s office said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Clack’s funeral and memorial expenses. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sxqgb-kristeenu-clack.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by the family of the missing man to help with funeral or memorial expenses.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing man at this time. ODNR plans to bring in additional crews to continue with the search to help find him, O’Grady said Monday.

No further information is available at this time.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Rescue workers probe the base of the dam next to Stolle Bridge on Saturday, May 2, as the search for a man who has been missing since April 27. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_SDN050520SearchProbe.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Rescue workers probe the base of the dam next to Stolle Bridge on Saturday, May 2, as the search for a man who has been missing since April 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Flowers have been placed on Stolle Bridge above the dam where several people fell into the Great Miami River on Monday, April 27. One man is still missing. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_SDN050520FlowersDam.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Flowers have been placed on Stolle Bridge above the dam where several people fell into the Great Miami River on Monday, April 27. One man is still missing.

Families create GoFundMe pages

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

