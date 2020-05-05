GHS Class of 2020 honored

GREENVILLE — Schools across the state are scrambling to find an alternative way to hold graduation and proms, spring sports, concerts and end-of-year banquets have been canceled. This year’s graduating class will have a story to tell like no other. Families and friends are trying to find ways to show the Class of 2020 they are special.

As a community, we must find ways to lift up and honor this class of students. Main Street Greenville is working with Wintrow Signs & Designs, and the City of Greenville to install banners of Greenville High School graduating seniors downtown and around the city.

There are a limited number of banners that can be hung on light poles downtown and will be on a first-come, first-served basis, but Main Street Greenville is working with Greenville City Schools and local businesses to hang all banners prominently around town. Once the banners are hung, a map of the students and their locations will be available through Main Street Greenville.

Order your banner by visiting www.mainstreetgreenville.org and clicking on the link – GHS Class of 2020. Orders are due by May 15 and payment all materials are due by May 20. The cost for each banner is $100. The list of required items will be available on the order form. Order forms are also available by emailing info@mainstreetgreenville.org or calling 937-548-4998.

Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville, said, “I have a daughter that is a 2020 graduate and I understand what these students and families are going through. They are missing out on a lot of activities most of us take for granted. This is a small way we can honor these students and let them know we care.”

Due to the pandemic, Main Street Greenville is seeking sponsorships to help defray the cost of banners for students and their families. The organization understands that many families are out of work and struggling to get by and doesn’t want to refuse a 2020 GHS graduate because of a lack of funding. Sponsorships will ensure that all graduates and their families can participate in this recognition.

To sponsor a GHS graduate or for more information, call 937-548-4998 or email info@mainstreetgreenville.org. Sponsorships can also be mailed to 421 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Please note GHS 2020 in the memo section of your check.