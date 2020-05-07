Passenger airlifted after two-vehicle crash

UNION CITY — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening ended with two people injured and a female passenger being airlifted from the scene.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Union City Fire, Greenville Township Recuse, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of State Route 571 and Fisher Dangler Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a gray 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Leigh Schmidt, 45 of Union City, was traveling south on Fisher Dangler Road at State Route 571.

Schmidt failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into the path of a yellow 1999 Ford Mustang, driven by Anthony Reno,18 of Union City, that was traveling west on State Route 571. The Ford Mustang struck the Chevrolet Cruze in the driver’s side door area of the vehicle resulting both vehicles leaving the roadway and coming to rest in the front lawn of a residence located on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Schmidt was treated by Union City Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. A front-seat passenger in the Schmidt vehicle, Brandie Richmond, 22 of Greenville, was treated on the scene by Union City Rescue before being transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where her condition remains unknown. Reno was treated at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A two-vehicle crash ended with two people injured https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_8-inch-jim-comer-accident-05-06-20.jpg A two-vehicle crash ended with two people injured Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com A Wednesday evening crash ends with a female passenger being airlifted from the scene. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_8-inch-jim-comer-accident-05-06-20-a.jpg A Wednesday evening crash ends with a female passenger being airlifted from the scene. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com