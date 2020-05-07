Health Department sees great community need for masks

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County General Health District was able to distribute approximately 800 masks during their first drive-thru mask distribution held on Wednesday, May 6, at the Health Department, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville, Ohio. We want to thank everyone who came out to get masks and a special thank you to all those who put in the time and effort to make and donate the masks. “It is so great to see the community respond to helping each other during this public health crisis”, stated Brittany Weitzel, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Health Department.

The Health Department will continue to accept donations of masks and will be scheduling another drive-thru event as supplies allow. Many people have called and asked where they can get masks. This is a great way for people to give back. We will announce the date and time of the next event as soon as it is determined.

If you have general questions regarding masks, you can call the Ohio Department of Health’s hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. Information can also be found at www.darkecountyhealth.org. If you are interested in donating masks, call Traci Owens at the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 232.