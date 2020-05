BRADFORD — The Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 11, located at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by video conference using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent at jhurst@Bradford.k12.oh.us, no later than 1 p.m. Monday of the board meeting.