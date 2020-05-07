Sunrise Cooperative awards $50,000 in scholarships

FREMONT — Sunrise Cooperative, Inc. announced the recipients of its annual Sunrise Cooperative college scholarships.

This year Sunrise offered 40 $1,000 scholarships for common stockholders’ children and grandchildren and 10 $1,000 scholarships for employees’ children and grandchildren. A total of 176 students entered to compete for the 40 common stockholder scholarships while 21 competed for the 10 employee scholarships.

All students awarded are or will be enrolled in a two or four-year college program. Over the past 10 years, Sunrise has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.

Applicants were required to compete in a scholarship essay contest, writing a minimum of one page on the topic of agriculture. Essays ranged from describing the use of various technologies on the farm to the importance of agriculture in the growing world. Although the essay topic was agriculture focused, the contest was open to students of any degree so long as they or a family member (parent or grandparent) is a member or employee of Sunrise Cooperative.

Terra State Community College in Fremont reviewed the written entries and narrowed them down to the finalists for each scholarship. Each finalist was invited to an oral interview to discuss his or her interest in agriculture and future education plans. From these interviews, 40 students were chosen for the common stockholder scholarships, and 10 were selected for the employee scholarship.

“We see the importance of investing in our future leaders, and we are honored to be able to do so,” said George D. Secor, president/CEO of Sunrise. “Sunrise is committed to helping our communities, and these scholarships provide a way for us to give our youth a jump start to reaching their career goals.”

Among the Sunrise Cooperative Stockholder Scholarship recipients were:

• Hayden Egbert, of Sidney. Egbert will graduate from Fort Loramie High School and plans to attend Wright State University or the University of Cincinnati to pursue a bachelor’s in business. He received his eligibility from stockholders Richard and Jean Egbert, his grandparents.

• Michael Mallory, of DeGraff. Mallory attends the University of Cincinnati, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial design. He received his eligibility from stockholder Robert Maier, his grandparent.

• Claire Meyer, of Russia. Meyer attends Bowling Green State University, pursuing a degree in communication sciences and disorders. She received her eligibility from stockholder Michael Meyer, her parent.

• Darian Rose, of Fort Loramie. Rose attends Ohio Dominican University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in physician assistant. She received her eligibility from stockholder Ronald Rose, her parent.

• Jordan York, of Russia. York attends Wright State University, pursuing a management degree. He received his eligibility from stockholder Tim York, his parent.

Among the Sunrise Cooperative Employee Scholarship recipients were:

• Madeline Burtch, of New Bremen. Burtch attends Bowling Green State University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree. She received her eligibility from Sunrise employee Michael Conradi, her stepparent.

• Danielle Winner, of Versailles. Winner attends the University of Cincinnati and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering. She received her eligibility from Sunrise employee Dale Winner, her parent.

For more information about the scholarship program, contact Tammy Myers at 419-332-6468 extension 207.