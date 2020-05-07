Greenville Police Beat

Theft

On April 24, report on the theft of a 26-inch black cruiser bicycle from the back porch area of a home on the 200 block of Riffle Ave. Complainant advised that the bicycle had been equipped with two wire baskets, one on the front handlebars, and one on the rear seat. The bike was last seen on April 23. There are currently no suspects in the case.

On April 27, Greenville Police were advised unknown male wearing black pants, black tennis shoes, a black coat, and carrying a black backpack entered The Laundry Room. The suspect appeared to be over 6 feet tall, with a slender build, and facial hair. The suspect takes a grinder out of the book bag, plugs it in and proceeds to use it on a coin machine but gives up after a few seconds and leaves. There are no suspects at this time.

On April 30, 2020, GPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Wayne Ave. in reference to a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, police spoke with the complainant who stated she went to the garage and noticed that her 2013 Harley Davidson was missing. She stated the garage is never locked. The last motorcycle was last noted in early February and described as solid black with white decals on either side of the fuel tank with a leather tool pouch on the handle bars. Police spoke to neighbors to the rear of the garage. They stated the alley is busy with “riff raff” but did not see the motorcycle leave the garage. No witnesses or suspects at this time.

Vandalism

On May 1, police spoke with a complainant in the 200 block of Olive St. on a Ford F250 truck scratched several times with a key. Officers observed a scratch on the driver’s side door of the vehicle, approximately 34 inches in length. There were also several scratches on the driver’s side front and back windows, causing damage to the window tint. The complainant did not know who would have caused the damage, and stated that he has not had any issues with anyone in the neighborhood or at work.

On May 2, police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Water Street on a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant advised that he went to get into his vehicle when he discovered that the interior of his vehicle had been painted. Police observed that the whole interior of the vehicle was covered in an unknown pink powder. Photos were taken of the vehicle and it’s interior. There are no suspects at this time.

