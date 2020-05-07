Oak Grove service cancelled

FORT JEFFERSON — Due to COVID-19 and the governor’s stay-at-home order being extended, the annual Memorial Day Service at Oak Grove Cemetery will be cancelled for 2020.

However, the committee will still be paying tribute to those who have died while serving in the military for this county. The committee will be displaying flags in memorial markers for the Memorial Day holiday to honor those who have served. “Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being together again in 2021,” said a spokesperson.