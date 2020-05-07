Couple celebrating 70 years

GREENVILLE — On May 19, 1950, Harold and Eileen Good McKnight were united in marriage in Lightsville in a ceremony performed by the late Rev. Noble Schlecty at the Methodist Church.

Thus, they will soon be celebrating 70 years of wedded bliss.

They are the parents of Belinda Rismiller, Scott McKnight and Colleen McKnight and grandparents to seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A celebration may be held at a later date; however, a card would be appreciated. Cards can be mailed to 9346 Kester-Byard Road, Ansonia, OH 45303.