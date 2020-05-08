FCCLA Senior Spotlight: Alyssa Dieringer

VERSAILLES — Alyssa Dieringer is a three-year member of the Versailles FCCLA. Over the course of her three years, Alyssa served as the chapter Treasurer both her junior and senior year. Along with being an officer, Alyssa also received her Power of One Degree her sophomore year.

FCCLA has played an important role in Alyssa’s life. Alyssa comments about her time in FCCLA saying, “FCCLA has been a lot of fun throughout the years, and it has really helped me get out of my comfort zone.” Advisor Pat Rhoades reflected on Alyssa by saying, “Alyssa is just a well rounded young lady. She is quiet but can also take charge. If you ask her to do something, she gets it done. She is kind and compassionate on what she wants to do in life. She has been an active member of the FCCLA program. Alyssa will be a perfect fit at Indiana University. I wish you well. Congrats!” Reporter Haley Mangen also says, “Alyssa is a very hardworking and easygoing officer. She always has great ideas and is willing to help out with whatever needs done”

After high school, Alyssa plans to attend Indiana University Fort Wayne to major in medical imaging. The Versailles FCCLA chapter would like to thank Alyssa and wish her the best of luck with her future plans. Good luck Alyssa!