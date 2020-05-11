GTS to resume normal operating hours

GREENVILLE — Effective Monday, May 11, the Greenville Transit System (GTS) will resume normal operating hours. GTS will be operating from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. GTS had been closing early due to decreased ridership as a result of COVID-19. We are happy to say that we are seeing an increase in requests for trips and we are hopeful that these requests will continue to increase as we all return to normal. GTS sincerely appreciates our passengers and their patience and cooperation during this time. If you have any questions please contact the Public Transportation Director, Erin Kies, at (937) 548-0437.