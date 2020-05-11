Recycle your out of date electronics

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Solid Waste Management District and 1 Shot Services, Bradford, are joining forces to sponsor an Electronics Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning May 20 through June 30, at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling. 1 Shot is located at 6377 Hahn Rd, Bradford.

This event is normally a one-day event, however, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we are extending the collection. By extending the event, we will eliminate the gathering of a large group at one location during a specific time.

Electronics equipment can be very expensive to throw away or even recycle. Local businesses can pay high dollars to have electronics hauled to a disposal site. Computers, especially, which go out of date as fast as they come on the market, can be extremely costly. Again this year, CRT televisions and monitors will not be accepted through the district’s collection. 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling will accept televisions for a fee. Neighboring county residents have paid as much as $1 per inch to have their computer or television monitors recycled. 1 Shot will accept CRT monitors and televisions up to 32” for $5 each, 32” and above for $10 ea and projection televisions for $15 each. Fees are subject to change after June 30, 2020.

All equipment that is brought in for recycling will be disassembled for recycling. Computer hard drives will be drilled on site to protect your personal information. Some of these items may include computers (CPUs, PCs, laptops), keyboards, monitors, printers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, copiers, small kitchen appliances such as microwaves and toaster ovens, radios, telephonic equipment, manufacturing equipment, cables, cords, and other electronic wiring.