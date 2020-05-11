Soup kitchen still serving

GREENVILLE — Darlene Huffman, soup kitchen coordinator at Grace Resurrection Community Center (GRCC) wants the public to know the facility is still giving out lunches from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. every Monday through Thursday.

Box or bag lunches will be served outside the door on Boston Street.

Huffman said there are usually 50 to 70 meals prepared and served to those who show up.

Huffman, who has been with the soup kitchen since its start, indicated that 22 different churches are involved in getting the meals prepared and handed out.

She also noted that the Food Pantry at GRCC is also donating food items to families from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, with no stipulations at the present time because of the pandemic.

However, GRCC’s clothing bank is closed until further notice.

“And, there is a need for monetary donations for operating funds,” she concluded.