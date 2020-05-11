Law student assistance scholarship available

SIDNEY — Students who are about to begin their third year of Law School may apply for the $3,500 Law Student Assistance Scholarship until May 28. The online application is found at www.commfoun.com, the Community Foundation of Shelby County website.

The scholarship is available to law students who currently reside or were residents at the time of their high school graduation in any of the following Ohio counties: Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami or Shelby.

Applicants will need to provide their grade transcript, FAFSA information, and community and school service lists. They will also need to gather letters of recommendation. Interested applicants are encouraged to start the application as soon as possible.