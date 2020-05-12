Virtual grief group meetings available

DARKE COUNTY — State of the Heart Care wants to invite anyone who may be grieving the loss of a loved one to their new Virtual Grief Connection Group. Staying socially connected is more important than ever, and State of the Heart Care wants to continue supporting you on your grief journey. Bereavement support will be offered by our Bereavement Specialist, Sarah DePoy and Music Therapist, Amy Pearson. Virtual meetings are held every Thursday from 3-4 p.m and again at 6-7 p.m. Since these groups are virtual, they can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

For more information or to register, visit stateoftheheartcare.org or call 800-417-7535.