Ansonia Local Schools and OSU Extension to host a drive-thru food distribution

ANSONIA — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with the Ohio Army National Guard and Ohio Reserves, will host a “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, May 20.

The Ohio Army National Guard is again preparing food boxes for 1,000 Darke County families at the food bank, according to Terry Perdue, Executive Director of Shared Harvest Foodbank. Many barriers to receiving food at this distribution have been waived. “Typically, a family receiving food must produce a photo ID, proof of residency, self-verify income, and sign a form,” Perdue said. “All of those requirements have been temporarily waived in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All Darke County residents in need of food are welcome to attend this event and receive food. No pre-registration is required to receive food. Anyone picking up food should drive to the distribution site during the appropriate hours. “People receiving food need to stay in their vehicles while being loaded and be patient as we work to get everyone the food they need,” Perdue said.

Dr. Roseanne E. Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for Ohio State Extension, Darke County said, “At the first event, held in April, nearly 750 families were able to pick up much-needed food supplies. We would like to top that number at the May 20th distribution. We understand that not everyone will have transportation or will feel safe enough to attend. That is why we encourage friends and families to help one another out. If you know someone that would benefit from this opportunity, but cannot make it, please come and pick up a box on their behalf.”

Dr. Scammahorn said, “I would also like to say a special thanks to Jim Atchley, Superintendent, Jim Robson, Junior High/Senior High Principal, and Educators, Toni Shellabarger and Tammy Green for helping bring Shared Harvest Foodbank to our community. It takes a whole team to coordinate these events and I appreciate their hard work to make this event happen.”

Visit darke.osu.edu or sharedharvest.org for more information.