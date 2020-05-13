DCCA announces early end to 2019-2020 season

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts 2019-2020 season has come to an early end due to ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to earlier cancelations of the planned presentation at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall of Bay Area Children’s Theatre Llama Llama Live on March 2 to close DCCA’s Family Theatre Series and the April 18 Artists Series show by rock supergroup “The Hit Men,” the highly anticipated concert by Toledo Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, May 30 has also been canceled. Additionally, DCCA’s Coffeehouse Series was prematurely concluded due to restrictions necessitated by health concerns, forcing the cancellation of planned shows by singer/songwriter Luke McMaster at the Coffee Pot on March 25 and eclectic fiddler Doug Hamilton at Montage on April 30.

“I am saddened by the abrupt end to our season, but greatly appreciate the measures taken to protect the health and safety of our patrons. DCCA is working on adapting plans for the 2020-2021 season, and looks forward to seeing everyone at future DCCA events,” stated DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. She went on to say that if you are a ticketholder to one of the canceled events, you can request a refund by using the form on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org; all tickets purchased through E-Tix with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically. If you choose to donate the ticket amount back to DCCA, helping to keep the local arts organization stable and healthy during this trying time, contact DCCA to request a letter documenting your donation for tax purposes.

Although concrete plans are in place for a full slate of events during the upcoming season, many unknowns still exist impacting how DCCA officials can proceed with those plans. More information will be forthcoming soon concerning season ticket sales as well as about popular fund-raising events. Membership donations supporting the organization during this difficult time can be made by visiting DCCA’s Website or forwarding your contribution to DCCA at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331-0718. DCCA’s office, located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, is currently closed, as is the Library.