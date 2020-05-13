Festival gets new look for 2020

ROSSBURG — The 63rd annual Rossburg Fire Department’s Ice Cream Social will not be the same this year; however, not all is lost. It is still set for June 6.
The festival traditionally features numerous people gathered around, and enjoying themselves, with games, including bingo, for all ages, entertainment, a visit from CareFlight, raffles, pie auction, and lots of food, including chicken dinners and homemade ice cream.
This year the festival will be in drive-thru fashion.
Carla Cothran of the auxiliary said Rocky’s Recipe barbecued chicken dinners will be served via a drive-thru at $7 per meal, starting at 4 p.m. and continuing until sold out. This will include a half chicken, butter, roll, chips and apple sauce. It is estimated that 500-plus dinners will be sold.
“We also will have half gallons of homemade ice cream for $10 for sale,” she said. “Flavors are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, Oreo Cookie, Reese’s Cup and butter pecan. If they want to pre-order to guarantee that they get their favorite flavor, they can call 937/338-6154 (FD), 937/338-4602 (Chief Rob) or 937/459-6653 (Doug) This is prepay only.”
Raffle tickets will be available at the drive-thru for $5 for one or $20 for five.
“The drawing will take place on a live feed on FaceBook, Saturday, Sept. 12 at noon,” she said.
Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.